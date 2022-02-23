The creators of Gears 5 are working on several projects to be announced, a new Gears of War and something else?

This is stated by Aaron Greenberg, who defines The Coalition as masters in the use of Unreal Engine.

Matrix Resurrections may not have been the great box office success that Warner Bros. expected, but its premiere served the industry to offer a new preview of what games may arrive in the coming years with Matrix Awakens. The demo was signed by Epic Games making use of Unreal Engine 5, but it also helped The Coalitionwho is now working on several projects not yet presented.

This has been assured by Aaron Greenberg, director of marketing at Xbox, in statements collected on the XboxStudio Twitter channel, where he did not hesitate to define the Vancouver team as all some masters when it comes to working on Unreal Engine.

Any more clues? None. We can speculate that among these developments is the sixth numerical delivery of Gears of War, for which they were supposedly recruiting staff at the beginning of 2021, but also for a new IP. And it is that last summer a developer from The Coalition assured on his LinkedIn profile that he was working on a new franchise, although it took him a short time to correct the message.

In September of this year, Gears 5 will be three years old, a video game where the North American team proved to be fully capable of taking the reins of the saga as well as big-budget projects. Will we know more this year?

Meanwhile, you can read the analysis of Gears 5 on the pages of 3DJuegos that said in its final lines: “the game is not only great and very complete in terms of content, but it feels fresh in campaign and multiplayer, and that is always great news”. Gears 5 is available on PC and Xbox, as well as Game Pass.

