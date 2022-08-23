The creators of Gotham Knights continue to recruit for their next triple-A video games

After the Batman universe, what other major Warner Bros. franchise will the Montreal studio venture into?

In just two months we will step on Gotham again in video games. It will not be with a new installment of the Arkham saga, but with Gotham Knights, an ideal role-playing and action adventure to enjoy cooperatively where Batman has died. This will be the first development of Warner Bros. Games Montreal in reaching stores since 2013, but everything seems to indicate that it will not be necessary to wait so long for his next project.

Through a recent job offer, WB Games Montréal, a division of WBIE, is reportedly seeking a motion capture technical lead (MoCap) for your next big budget productions.

The announcement doesn’t provide much more information, but it serves as an informative reminder that little has changed at Warner Bros. Montreal since 2021, when another recruitment message came out from the Canadian company, in this case for a veteran in gameplay design and animation programming. ahead of a new game.

At the moment it’s time to focus all the media attention on Gotham Knights, an action RPG starring Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin (Tim Drake) where Batman has died and a new criminal organization has swept the streets of Gotham City. A few days ago we got an extensive look at his skill tree, while further back the Quebec team confirmed that development was complete.

Beyond Gotham Knights, and seeing Batman and Superman among others in MultiVersus, the future of DC has its next big stops in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Wonder Woman, the first for 2023, the next to be determined.

