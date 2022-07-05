The creators of Hitman were inspired by Coca-Cola and Quentin Tarantino to bring the character to life

A new book by Kirk McKeand tells how IO Interactive designed the character of Agent 47.

Have you ever wondered how the Hitman saga was born or how the famous Agent 47? These questions and many more are answered in the new book signed by Kirk McKeand on stealth video games, under the name ‘The History of the Stealth Game’.

In addition to talking in depth about franchises like Metal Gear or Splinter Cell, the author has left us with a curiosity about IO Interactivethe studio behind the Hitman series: they had the goal of “creating a brand that could endure over time, like Coca-Cola”, we read in The Gamer.

The barcode made the character recognizableAnd why Coca-Cola? According to McKeand, branding was extremely important, and creating a bald guy in a suit was not enough, since it could be anyone. Just as the Coca-Cola logo has a C and very recognizable colors, those responsible for Agent 47 decided to add the barcode as a distinctive element that would serve to quickly recognize the character. With this simple solution they make us know that it is him even if he is disguised in any suit.

But the thing did not stop there, and it is that the influences of the art director Tore Blystad marked a large part of the setting of games like Hitman: Absolution. “Strongly Inspired by Quentin Tarantino moviesthe tone changed to lean more into the dark humor of the show, and Chicago was chosen as the setting because of its urban variety,” says McKeand.

The last big release of the franchise has been Hitman 3, which has been available since 2021 to buy on almost all platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Stadia). We recommend you read the analysis of our colleague Carlos Gallego to check how his experience with him was, or take a look at the video analysis that we leave you below.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Hitman, Coca-Cola, Quentin Tarantino, IO Interactive, Stealth, Hitman 3 and Hitman: Absolution.