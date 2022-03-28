The creators of Hogwarts Legacy share a bug they found preparing the State of Play

The open world action RPG developed by Avalanche Software is one of the great promises of this 2022.

Last week we returned to the magic of the Harry Potter universe with an extensive gameplay video of about 15 minutes that served to delve into the new game Open World Action RPG from Avalanche Software. An ambitious game that promises to bring us a Hogwarts full of life in a title that surprised us with the number of elements it offered us.

In such a big game and which still has months of development ahead of it, it is not uncommon for a few bugs to appear, the curious thing is that they are the developers themselves those who share this error from their official Twitter account, while they joke about the absurd situation that occurs on screen, with one of the centaurs appearing on the plane in the strangest way possible.

“While we were preparing the trailer last week, we came across this hilarious bug and we had to share it”, explained Avalanche Software on the social network, along with the video of the error. In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, some clueless person will have thought that it is the spell Wingardium Leviosabut surely the centaur’s terrifying spasmodic movements have cleared your doubts.

In 3D Games we are really excited with the new game of the most famous school of magic in the world and we wanted to tell you why Hogwarts Legacy seems like a dream for Harry Potter fans. But if you are fans of the literary and cinematographic saga, remember that you have available our 33 details of the game’s gameplay that you may have missed.

More about: Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter, Avalanche Software and RPG.