The creators of Horizon Forbidden West are already talking about a sequel and the key would be at the end of the game

Guerrilla Games has shared its plans for PlayStation Studios’ open-world action saga.

First of all, and in case the owner’s notice has not been clear: let’s talk about the end from Horizon Forbidden West, so while we’re not going to break down the story, anything you can read from here on can be considered SPOILERS of the gameso if you haven’t played or haven’t reached the end, we recommend that you stop reading.

If you have already finished the game, you will have been able to verify that Horizon Forbidden West ends with a ‘cliffhanger’, a series of revelations that leaves some things untied in Aloy’s story. About this he has spoken Mathijs de Jongecreative director of Guerrilla Game, in an interview with VG247. “Horizon is really about mystery – each of our stories is about uncovering mysteries in both the ancient world and the modern world that the game takes place in,” the creative explained.

“In fact, there’s a lot of backstory that we can tap into to develop new stories and create new mysteries from what we’ve already established,” commented de Jonge, “this game ends with another big cliffhanger, from which get things ready for the next game“. The creative director has also made reference to the first game of the franchise and its end: “Although there is a closure for the story of Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy does not solve all the problems that arise in the story”, this was the starting point for the Horizon Forbidden West story.

Apparently, Guerrilla Games would be repeating the formula for a third installment of the saga, keeping the suspense with an ending that doesn’t tie up all the loose ends. Although there is still much to confirm, it is exciting to hear the studio already talking about a sequel. If you want to know how we experienced our trip to the Forbidden West, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Horizon Forbidden West available.

