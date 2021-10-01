The creators of Kena Bridge of Spirits are already occupied with different platforms, however first it is time to take a damage

The identify was once launched as a brief console unique on PlayStation, no longer to be had on Nintendo Transfer or Xbox.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is already within the arms of PC, PlayStation 5 and PS4 players, however those that personal different platforms have reason why to be eager about the long run. In line with the phrases of the find out about in command of the sport, Ember Lab, Kena may just come to Xbox and Nintendo consoles one day.

It is extremely tricky to take into accounts the following steps now.Josh GrierIn an interview with SegmentNext, the find out about clarified that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a transient unique. Due to this fact, his precedence was once to ensure a a hit premiere at the platforms the place it’s already to be had: “we can find out about the opportunity of release it on different consoles after taking a damage, “he discussed Josh Grier, co-founder of Ember Lab.

“It is extremely tricky to take into accounts the following steps“persevered the developer. As he explains, the group has spoke back to the requests of the group in the most efficient imaginable method, as evidenced via the announcement of a bodily model that we can see on the finish of 2021.

Grier’s phrases within the contemporary interview would possibly not were totally transparent, however a minimum of Let the door open for imaginable variations of the identify on Xbox and Nintendo consoles. For now, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will proceed to obtain enhance from Ember Lab, reminiscent of further content material and new purposes.

Recently, we will handiest benefit from the identify on PC, PS5 and PS4. In case you are on this time unique, check out our overview of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

