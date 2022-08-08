The creators of Life is Strange can’t imagine going back to the episodic format, and they have reason not to

They want to leave aside the launch by chapters because that way they save users frustration.

Life is Strange: True Colors was a title that no longer used the episodic launch, but rather that from the beginning there were already 5 chapters included. Now Senior Narrative Designer Philip Lawrence has explained in an interview for Rock Paper Shotgun why they can’t imagine going back to this format.

Lawrence states the following: “I do not imagine that we return to the episodic model. The reaction has been very positive. I think we’ve been careful to keep that episodic structure, because that seems to draw players in. All that is part of the DNA de Life is Strange”.

For those of you frustrated by the episodic release pattern, we’ve spared you those frustrations.Philip Lawrence Special emphasis has also been placed on those users who did not like the episodic format: “For those who are frustrated by the episodic release pattern, we save you those frustrations“. The screenwriter talks about the rush with the previous format: “Thus, we did not have the discomfort of the episodic model, in which you rush to produce the content from the scripts of the first episode and then you move on to the next one. Approaching it this way is much more consistent and organicI think.

It should be remembered that the first Life is Strange began in January 2015 with the first episode, and it wasn’t until October of that same year that the fifth episode was not released. It can be made clear that the next deliveries of this saga will come with the Complete package of episodes. If you want to know more about this title you can read the review of Life is Strange: True Colors.

