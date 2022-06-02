The creators of Life is Strange will reveal news today

Dontnod has announced that this Tuesday 31 there will be news and clues about what they have in hand.

We’ve been waiting for news for a while Dontnod Entertainment, the team known for being responsible for Life is Strange and countless other titles with a similar gameplay focus. A few months ago we learned that they have up to eight video game developments in hand, so sooner or later we will have to know details of some of them.

It will be sooner rather than later. Specifically, During todayif we look at what they said yesterday: “A little bird has told us that if you come back here tomorrow you will see some news from us and maybe we will even give you some clues of the things we’ve been working on,” they wrote in a message posted on the official account of Twitter of the studio.

We don’t know what it could be, but it’s possible that some game will be announced that we don’t have on the radar. Yes indeed, a new installment of Life is Strange is not expectedas this is run by the publisher, Square Enix, who work closely with Deck Nine Games, who have worked on recent titles like True Colors.

They have shown interest in action RPGsDontnod founded a new studio in Montreal at the end of 2020, so we may hear from them soon. For its part, the French study had emphasized its interest in action RPGswith Vampyr (published alongside Focus Home Interactive) being the best example of this.

What surprises will the Dontnod announcement bring us? The only thing we know about the last release of a game was in late 2020, when Twin Mirror hit PC and consoles. The gigante chino Tencent invested several tens of millions of euros in the Parisian company, so it is likely that this financial boost will allow them to reach higher peaks in development.

More about: Life is Strange, Dontnod, Dontnod Entertainment, Twin Mirror and New Game.