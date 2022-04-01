The creators of Loop Hero encourage the game to be downloaded for free in Russia due to payment problems on Steam

Four Quarters is not stopping its development and is working on an upcoming free update of the indie hit.

Given the impossibility of being able to charge for the sale of their video games in Russia through Steam and the Nintendo Switch eShop, the team at Four Quarters has decided to make Loop Hero, one of the biggest indie hits of the past year, available to all Russian gamers as a free torrent download.

Some fans are making donations to Four QuartersThis measure is exclusively for PC users, obviously, and is motivated by the current situation of sanctions on the Russian Federation and Belarus imposed from the West, and supported by different companies in the sector, in some cases for reasons of simple logistics. Thus, since mid-March Valve does not process bank payments to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, thus complicating the performance of the store in these countries.

The solution of Four Quarters, based precisely in Russia, has been to make a torrent file available to those interested. However, this is not stopping fans from being sending donations to the development team as indicated in VK. “We are very grateful for your support, but the truth is that we are all fine, send this help to your family and friends in this difficult time.”

Next Loop Hero Update

Taking advantage of the hype over the move, Four Quarters has updated the development of the next Loop Hero update. Soon it will be finished, but a month ago it was 80% complete. “We want to add a couple more new mechanics, but we’ll talk about that later,” they point out, assuring that much of the work with the code and graphics is already done.

They are also at work with a patch for Nintendo Switch, as well as the mobile versions that will arrive once the aforementioned updates are released. For now no plans to port Loop Hero to PlayStation and Xbox.

If you want to know more about the video game you can take a look at the analysis of Loop Hero written by Mario Gómez that said: “addictive from start to finish, the combination of strategy with cards is tremendously rewarding. Despite its simple appearance, behind Loop Hero there is an original proposal that does not neglect its narrative section, which gains in intensity and interest as we progress”.

