The creators of Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom show the kilometers traveled by the players

Niantic ends 2021 with figures about its games, among which the most walking countries or the flowers planted stand out.

In its early days, Pokémon GO has given us a reason to get up and walk around the neighborhood. Although its premise is no longer as popular as before, the Niantic title has millions of players around the world, something that has also been seen with similar proposals such as Pikmin Bloom or Ingress, a tactical warfare role title. Now, the study has looked back and looks back at all the steps taken over the last year. And it does so literally, since it presents some data obtained by the playing time of the users.

Spain is the fifth most walker country with an average of 5.02 km per playerGlobally, Pokémon GO players have walked a total of 6.930 billion kilometers, being Korea the country with the most walker with an average of 9.44 kilometers traveled per player. Continuing with the Niantic infographic, Taiwan ranks second with 8.84 km per user, further from Brazil with its 5.51 km. Another country where Pokémon GO continues to enjoy popularity is Germany, with an average of 5.09 km, while Spain it is placed in fifth position with 5.02 km.

As for the exploits related to Pikmin Bloom, Niantic tells us that players have planted a total of 63.8 million flowers around the world, something that leaves a beautiful panorama in key places like Covent Garden in London, the famous Times Square in New York or the iconic Shibuya neighborhood in Tokyo. In addition, the community has contributed to the growth of 113.9 million Pikmin.

Finally, and although Ingress not much is known in these parts, its players have managed to deploy 872 million resonators, which is equivalent to a lot of steps as it is a game that follows the basics of Pokémon GO. Despite this, Niantic has seen the closure of its Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in 2021, but it has not prevented it from wanting to immerse itself in new terrain with a metaverse in the real world.

