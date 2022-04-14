The creators of Pokémon GO present their new virtual creature game, Peridot: trailer and details

Niantic will bring us some unique pets to care for and raise that will accompany us thanks to augmented reality.

Pokémon GO has been one of the great social phenomena of our time, inside and outside the video game industry. A video game that made even the least active go on long walks in search of that rare Pokémon they were chasing. The figures speak for themselves, more than 6,000 billion kilometers walked by players in the world.

On this occasion, its creators have opted for some unique pets for your new game, Peridotsome virtual creatures that will accompany us and that we will have to nurture and raise. These Peridots come from another world, they are in danger of extinction and we will have to take care of them until they reach adulthood, helping them find food, a place to nest, and then release them, helping to repopulate them.

In an interview published by Eurogamer, Niantic has explained that raising a Peridot it will take us from one to three days, from infancy to adulthood. The loop of the game will lead us to regularly interact with our pet, in addition to executing daily quests like moving to a certain place or looking for a specific type of food.

Each pet will have its own personality, likes and dislikesAll of these actions will contribute to our Peridot’s experience, helping her grow. The game uses augmented reality to achieve a more immersive relationship with our pet, which will react in a way to the real environment in which it is represented. When our Peridot is an adult, we can release it in certain places. The rarity of the Peridot, which promise to be unique, lies in their upbringing, and this will take place in nests that we will have to create. These nests will have their own characteristics and patterns that will be transferred to the creature, with different degrees of rarity and several generations of breeding.

These particularities promise to be represented in our pets, getting them to show your own personality, likes and dislikes, in addition to different abilities. Peridots still does not have a confirmed date for its launch, although Niantic has prepared its arrival at Google Play y App Store through a beta in some markets throughout the month of April.

More about: Pokémon Go, Niantic and Peridot.