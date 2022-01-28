The creators of Shovel Knight promise “a super announcement” and other news very soon

The studio also excited us with a MEGA announcement that we will be able to see during the event.

By Axel García / Updated January 27, 2022, 22:46 4 comments

Just like a year ago, the studio behind Shovel Knight, Yacht Club Games, has just confirmed a special transmission focused on various announcements and glimpses of their projects on the way. The event will be broadcast live next February 1st, at 23:00 pm Spanish time (4:00 pm Central Mexico time).

There will be a Q&A session at the end of the broadcast“We will focus on a selection of games that have new content currently in development,” read the words on the official site. “We will also have an exciting MEGA ANNOUNCEMENT! You won’t want to miss this historic event.”

From the words used to describe the event, it doesn’t seem very likely that we’ll see entirely new titles, and instead get glimpses of content. DLC for several games already available. However, that ‘mega announcement’ could be anything, and will most likely be the stellar of the entire presentation.

What could we see on the broadcast? It is difficult to guess at this point, however, Shovel Knight Dig could have a brief appearance, since we have no news about its development after the announcement of its delay at the end of 2021. It should be remembered that during the last transmission of Yacht Club Games , the studio announced 2 new games in development, which they are not related con Shovel Knight.

The event can be seen live on the G4TV channel on Twitch, and once it is over, Yacht Club Games will have an open session of questions and answers with a live chat, which will be a great opportunity to learn more about what the studio is preparing.

More about: Shovel Knight and Yacht Club Games.