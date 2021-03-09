The creators of Six Days in Fallujah claim that gambling and politics are inseparable

The editor of Six Days In Fallujah, Victura, has said that he understands that the events of his game are “inseparable from politics”, which somewhat contradicts the comments of the company’s CEO, Peter Tamte, made last month.

In February, Tamte said that the game does not try “make a political comment on whether the war itself was a good or bad idea” Y “It will not deal with the political machinations that led to the conflict”. The comments drew criticism for, among other things, apparently showing a desire to remove important context from a game about a real-life battle in which more than 100 members of the armed forces, more than 1,000 insurgents and at least 800 were killed. civilians.

victura issued a statement today which seems to back off on Tamte’s comments. It begins by saying: “We understand that the events recreated in Six Days In Fallujah are inseparable from politics.”.

The statement continues:

“The stories of Six Days In Fallujah are told through games and documentary footage that features service members and civilians with diverse experiences and opinions on the Iraq war. So far, 26 Iraqi civilians and dozens of service members have shared the most difficult moments of their lives with us, so that we can share them with you, in their words. The documentary segments discuss many difficult topics, including the events and political decisions that led to the Fallujah battles, as well as their aftermath. While we do not allow players to use white phosphorous as a weapon during gameplay, its use is described during documentary segments. During the game, players will participate in stories that are given context through the documentary segments. Each mission challenges players to solve real military and civil battle scenarios interactively, offering a perspective on urban warfare that is not possible through any other medium. We believe that the stories of the sacrifices of this generation deserve to be told by the Marines, soldiers and civilians who were there. We trust that you will find the game, like the events it recreates, to be complex. “.

While it seems clear that Victura’s statement has been published to counter some of the criticism mentioned above, it has not provided an explanation as to the timing of the publication, nor does it include any mention of Tamte’s earlier comments. Tamte himself has yet to comment, and the statement is not attributed to any particular Victura member. We have contacted the editor for comment.

Six Days In Fallujah was announced and canceled in 2009 after criticism of its approach, before being revived for release in 2021. The publisher has previously insisted that the game is not an Army recruiting tool.