The creators of Star Wars Jedi lose one of their key pieces and responsible for an unannounced game

Mohammad Alavi is leaving Respawn Entertainment after 11 years with the company.

This Tuesday, Mohammad Alavi He confirmed his departure on social media Respawn Entertainment, where it had remained since its foundation 11 years ago after leaving Infinity Ward. His departure from the studio responsible for Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has raised questions about whether the development he was working on, an action adventure yet to be released, is going ahead.

In his message shared on Twitter, Alavi thanks all his colleagues during these years, where he has been able to learn from the most talented developers and help create franchises that he is very proud of (Titanfall and Apex Legends). “It’s a bittersweet feeling: I’m excited for my next adventure, but sad to leave a family behind. This is the end of an era,” he commented on the social network.

At the moment there is no official news about what his next project will be and in what company or new studio. Not much is known about the development he was working on at Respawn Entertainment as creative director, either. The only information comes from VentureBeat, whose sources assure that this third video game launched by the California team has not been canceled.

Imagen: Respawn Entertainment.

Mohammad Alavi has been in the industry for nearly 20 years, having gone through several of the most successful shooters on the market. In fact, he is known for being the designer of the famous mission “Nothing Russian” in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Now we have to wait to find out what his next step will be and if he will seek to continue linked to the action and shooting genre or it will move on to challenges in other fields of industry.

Respawn Entertainment has three projects in the works– The continued development of Apex Legends, this unannounced title, and the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order.

