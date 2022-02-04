The creators of Summer in Mara present three new games in an event full of surprises

A small sandbox with vibrant colors, a classic 3D platformer and a very special farm.

It is proving very exciting to see that The Spanish video game industry is in a great moment, with representatives as important as Metroid Dread, the reality is that more and more studios are attracting the attention of the whole world with their projects. The valencian study responsible for titles such as Deiland and Summer in Mara has presented his exciting plans for the future.

It’s been a couple of months since the Chibig Studio invited us to its event to present new projects and it has managed to make us fall in love with games that perfectly represent that safe and quiet space philosophy that characterizes them. Ankora: Lost Days takes us back to the Chibig universe, connecting with his previous video games in an experience of exploration and crafting, where we will manage crops and create tools that help us modify our environment.

Ankora: Lost Days and the new chapters of Stories of Mara

Mûn, is one of the most relevant characters in the Chibig universe, appearing as an adult explorer in Deiland, and as a teenager in Summer in Mara. On this occasion, she will travel through the lands of Ankora as a girl to discover the mysteries of this magical world. Ankora: Lost Days will arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch throughout this summer. We can get Ankora: Lost Days with Deiland in a complete physical edition from the hand of Tesura Games.

Chibig will explore different genres within its universeFrom the same universe, Chibig prepares the launch of the Chapters 2, 3 and 4 of Stories of Mara, the visual novel that came after Summer in Mara, demonstrating the studio’s talent for jumping between genres without abandoning its own universe and characters. The first chapter of the game is already available, being able to introduce us for free in history, but among the surprises of the event, we have learned that the prolific writers Iria Parente and Selene Pascual will have their first collaboration with the world of video games in Stories of Mara, with a bonus chapter in the form of DLC free written them.

From Chibig Studi they have shared that interest in exploring different genres through different studios, providing financial support, experience and their artistic and narrative vision to new equipment nationals. This is the case of Talpa Games, the Spanish studio that created Mail Mole and of Undercoders, team behind Treasures of the Aegean, who will be in charge of one of the new projects that we have known, Koa and The 5 Pirates of Mara.

Koa and The 5 Pirates of Mara

Koa, one of the endearing characters from Summer in Mara, will jump into the platform genre in an adventure that will adapt to the player. Koa and The 5 Pirates of Mara is a classic 3D platformer where we will have to advance throughout the 8 worlds inspired by Summer in Mara collecting collectibles in the purest Super Mario 3D World style, although from Chibig they promise that it will adapt to our demands.

We will be able to approach the game in a more relaxed and relaxed, so classic of Chibig games, or we can try to take it one step further, from a “speedrun” approachturning it into an adventure fast and demanding. Koa and The 5 Pirates of Mara is coming to PC and consoles later this 2022.

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

We have a witch, a mountain and a broom. These are the ingredients of this fun adventure that will come from another of the external studios under the umbrella of Chibig, the Spanish studio NukeFist will offer us what seems like a nice and adorable mix between Death Stranding and the classic from Hayao Miyazaki, Nicky, the witch’s apprentice.

Chibig will work with external studios to create new gamesMika and the Witch’s Mountain will take us through some beautiful surroundings of vibrant colors and flat shadows that irremediably remind us of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, where we will meet Mika, an apprentice witch who will seek to end her training by helping the inhabitants who live at the foot of the mountain, for this she will use her powers on her magic broom for transport packages carefully, avoiding damaging or wetting them, making life easier for your neighbors. Mika and the Witch’s Mountain will also arrive this year to PC and consoles.

Elusive People

Chibig still had one more surprise in store for us before the event ended. Elusive People will be the studio’s next game, and will put us in the shoes of some tiny characters in this new franchise that will return to the farm management, but with a very special approach. Zoe and her siblings will grow in a watering can in the basement of a home.

Elusive People will offer us a different vision of farm managementThe title will play with the tiny vision of our protagonists to surprise us with objects converted into fun farm utensils, seeing us in situations where, for example, our digging shovel will be a tea spoon. From Chibig they have opted for a more contained game in terms of the size of the stage, but one that raises the production values ​​compared to previous titles.

The study has shown proud to improve with each game, taking note of everything that can take them further and raise quality. Among the plans for Chibig’s future is keep looking for new and promising studies that attract their eyes to continue exploring new genres with the Chibig label.

More about: Summer in Mara.