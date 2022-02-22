The creators of The Dark Pictures and Until Dawn register a new trademark, what is The Quarry?

Supermassive Games is working on this project completely unrelated to its horror anthology.

First with the launch of Until Dawn exclusively for PS4, and later with the development of The Dark Pictures of which we have seen several installments, Supermassive Games has shown to know how to sign horror adventures with cinematographic overtones, reason enough to arm me with a legion of users eager to know what will be next from the British development team. The answer could come soon.

In this sense, various media outlets have echoed the record of The Quarry as a trademark at the European Union Intellectual Property Office on February 17. The inscription is accompanied by a logo that we attach in this news.

Any more details? Not official, but sources consulted by Video Games Chronicle: VGC speak of a collaboration with 2K Games, thus finding Supermassive Games a new business partner after PlayStation (Until Dawn) and Bandai Namco (The Dark Pictures). At the moment, yes, no actor involved has confirmed the news.

VGC is also targeting a release for The Quarry before the end of the year, while news broke in December that they were working on an unannounced multiplayer game.

There’s more of The Dark Pictures to come

That said, the development of this video game doesn’t have to be seen as the end of The Dark Pictures horror anthology. A few days ago, five titles and logos were registered for the series, thus confirming that there is still a long way to go. From The Dark Pictures, so far, we’ve gotten an annual installment of the franchise: Man of Medan (2019), Little Hope (2020), House of Ashes (2021), and The Devil in Me is coming soon.

More about: The Quarry and Supermassive Games.