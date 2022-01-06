The creators of The Last of Us and Uncharted are working on “multiple projects” of video games

There are hardly any clues about what’s next for Naughty Dog, although there were rumors about a TLoU remake.

Given the quality of their work, the interest of users of PlayStation to know what will be next for Naughty Dog is big. At the moment there are few indications about when the creators of The Last of Us and Uncharted will present their new adventure, but those responsible for the study have confirmed in recent statements that they have multiple projects currently underway.

As echoed by MP1st, the writer and creative director of the Santa Monica team Neil Druckmann commented during CES 2022 that he is eager to share with us his many ongoing video game projects.

The developer did not want to leave more clues, although at the beginning of the year Bloomberg reported a supposed remake of The Last of Us in progress. Is about a legacy production, since, always according to the information in the magazine, the initial idea of ​​PlayStation Studios was that another studio would be in charge of its creation. On the other hand, the Japanese company recently assured that there are 25 developments underway for PS5 from its different internal teams.

Compilations, series and movies

In a few weeks, this January 28, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released on PS5, a compilation with Uncharted 4: The Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with several improvements to take advantage of the hardware of the new Sony console. The pack is also announced to hit PC stores later.

Finally, on February 11, Uncharted: The movie hits theaters, which today left a new preview with a Tom Holland of high returns, while a series for HBO Max of The Last of Us is also planned for later.

