The creators of The Surge present Atlas Fallen, an action and fantasy RPG that immerses us in a gritty world

The title will arrive in 2023 on new generation consoles and PC.

It cannot be said that Gamescom 2022 has few announcements, one of the most curious is what’s new from deck 13, creators of The Surge and Lords of the Fallen. Atlas Fallen is presented as a fantasy action RPG in a half-open world filled of new mysteries and threats to end.

Atlas Fallen will arrive in 2023 and can also be enjoyed cooperatively Most of the trailer is CGI, but it is at the end that we have been able to see some light and intense gameplay excerpts where fighters meet legendary creatures. The protagonist must release the oppression that the gods are causing in this vast world full of sand.

The weapons that we will carry will change shape by combining the multiple skills to create some super complete combats. With these premises you can create the fighting style that best suits your tastes. As an interesting note, the campaign can be enjoyed both in solo and cooperative.

Atlas Fallen is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023. This is the new Deck 13, creators of The Surge and also the acclaimed Lords of the Fallen. The sequel was presented yesterday and has left multiple details and a trailer as amazing as this.

Más sobre: Atlas Fallen, Deck 13, Focus Home Interactive y Opening Live Night 2022.