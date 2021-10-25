The creators of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 purchase an indie studio to make a sport in accordance with one in every of their houses

The corporate in the back of Cyberpunk 2077 y The Witcher, CD Projekt, has introduced the purchase of unbiased studio The Molasses Flood, which is able to now paintings on a brand new sport in accordance with one in every of CD Projekt’s IPs.

Introduced to traders nowadays, CD Projekt has showed that had first of all bought 60% of the Boston learn about, and has organized transactions to obtain the remainder 40% over the years. The Molasses Flood will collaborate with CD Projekt’s construction unit, CD Projekt Pink, however will retain a “general autonomy”.

The brand new brand for The Molasses Flood (Supply: CD Projekt)

The advert discussed that The Molasses Flood “You’re going to be operating by yourself venture in accordance with one in every of CD Projekt’s IPs.”. It’s prone to be a sport set within the universes of The Witcher or Cyberpunk.

If truth be told, it will have to be remembered that CD Projekt has prior to now stated that will increase AAA video games of The Witcher and Cyberpunk concurrently, beginning in 2022. After all, it’s not transparent which assets The Molasses Flood will probably be operating with, nor whether it is an extra venture along with the deliberate tendencies: CD Projekt says it is going to announce extra main points sooner or later.

Later, The Molasses Flood showed the inside track and Twitter, announcing: “We will construct an absolutely new sport within the universe of an current CD Projekt IP, we will be able to rent much more other folks, and we will be able to proceed to make video games in accordance with the similar ideas that experience all the time guided us: make video games with center in accordance with wealthy sport programs. “.

The studio announcement additionally showed that it might stay its identify, however would upload “a CD Mission Studio” in maximum of your long term disclosures.

In any other press unlock, Adam Kiciński, joint CEO of CD Projekt, stated: “We’re all the time in search of groups that create video games with center. The Molasses Flood percentage our hobby for online game construction, have enjoy and are high quality orientated, and feature a perfect technological wisdom. I’m satisfied that they are going to carry numerous skill and resolution to the Team. “.

The Molasses Flood ha creado anteriormente The Flame within the Flood y Drake Hole, each fascinated about components of survival, even though with very other approaches. The participants of The Molasses Flood staff had created BioShock, Halo 2 and Rock Band sooner than developing this unbiased studio.

Anyway, sooner than the brand new video games arrive, CD Projekt remains to be operating on next-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Huntwhich have been lately driven again to 2022. Moreover, main expansions also are anticipated for Cyberpunk 2077 sooner or later.