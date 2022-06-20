The creators of This War of Mine announce a new deep and esoteric RPG

Although it is developed by Fool’s Theory, 11 Bit Studios summons us to summer for its presentation.

If titles as outstanding as This War of Mine or Frostpunk have something in common, it is that they come with the same signature behind, that of 11 Bit Studios. Now, the company is also dedicated to publishing other games developed by other studios, as is the case with Project Vitriol.

With the teaser trailer that you have at the top of the news, it has been anticipated that this new game is being developed by Fool’s Theorydescribed as a studio of triple-A game veterans. They are responsible for Seven: The Days Long Gone, as well as having collaborated on the development of other games such as Outriders or Divinity Original Sin 2.

It is a narrative RPG, deep and ambiguousTo find out more about Project Vitriol we are summoned until summer, when we will know more details and probably the date and platforms. They define it as a Narrative RPG, deep and morally ambiguous and Jakub Rokosz, CEO of Fool’s Theory, goes even further by saying that it will be about the esoteric side of reality, specifically about that dark part of the world that most of us do not see or know.

While waiting to learn more about it (which is also the biggest game they have signed to date), it is worth remembering that, in addition to their own homegrown ones, 11 Bit Studios has been around for a while. investing in the development of other titles from third parties, including three Spanish projects.

