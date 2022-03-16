The creators of Till Daybreak and The Darkish Photos will provide their new sport, The Quarry, the next day

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Supermassive Video games, building studio writer of Till Daybreak and The Darkish Photos Anthology, has introduced that the next day will disclose a brand new sport, The Quarry.

In a teaser, which you’ll see under, we see photographs of an enormous complete moon, the tale of a curious automobile twist of fate, a point out of a summer season camp and an emblem within the taste of an overly 80s slasher film. No se menciona a The Darkish Photos Anthologyand we already know that the following sport in that collection can be The Satan in Me, so this appears to be an absolutely new, standalone sport.

The whole disclose will happen the next day, March 17, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Supermassive trademarked The Quarry title only some weeks in the past, which used to be additionally lacking The Darkish Photos branding that now we have noticed of their many different packages for sport names.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here