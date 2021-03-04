The creators of Torchlight are already working on a new RPG

Recently, Zynga acquired the developer of Torchlight, Echtra Games. And now it has been confirmed that the studio is already working on a multiplatform RPG that has yet to be announced.

Zynga, the social gaming giant behind FarmVille and Words with Friends, has confirmed that it acquired Echtra to strengthen its cross-platform development capabilities. In that same press release, it’s where it was revealed that Echtra is currently working on an unannounced cross-platform RPG. However, it is unclear if the new game will be a sequel to Torchlight, or a new game for the studio.

“The Echtra Games team strengthens the future of Zynga cross-platform gaming by adding talented developers with extensive cross-platform gaming experience, as well as proprietary cross-platform development tools and technologies that have been built on the Unreal Engine.”the statement read.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that this game will be created in association with another Zynga studio, NaturalMotion, whose animation middleware (Euphoria) can be seen in games like Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto V. In addition, the NaturalMotion studio also is partnering with Zynga’s newest team in Austin. The reason? Create a squad-based Star Wars multiplayer game: Star Wars: Hunters.

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said: “Max [Schaefer] and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development. I am excited to welcome the Echtra Games team to the Zynga family. This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic brands and licenses from mobile devices to PCs and consoles, while helping to further expand Zynga’s total market. “.

We also remind you that IGN conducted a 2020 interview with Echtra Games’ Max Schaefer and Matt Uelmen, who previously worked on Diablo II prior to developing the Torchlight series.