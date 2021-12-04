The creators of Wasteland 3 wear their Xbox logo: this is the new image of inXile

The development team founded by Brian Fargo was one of Phil Spencer’s first big purchases.

A few hours ago inXile Entertainment It surprised in social networks announced a small change of image. Specifically, its traditional and huge X took the corporate shape of the Xbox logo, in line with its parent company since 2018.

There are no more visible changes between the previous and the current brand, so many users are beginning to wonder in networks if there is something else behind it, such as the imminent announcement of a new project already developed exclusively for Microsoft systems, after the released last year of the remarkable Wasteland 3 on all systems. In addition, as usual, Geoff Keighley has shown his curiosity in the comments, advancing the presence of inXile at The Game Awards?

Currently the team led by Brian Fargo It has several developments underway, one of them being an RPG shooter that goes on for a long time, according to statements by the inXile founder himself collected in 3DJuegos earlier this year. “I know teasing is cruel, but I’m really excited about the visuals, design, and script for our next big game.. Unfortunately, you are not going to see what I see for quite some time, “he explained. Both projects, however, are already 100% focused on PCs and new generation systems.

Three years at Xbox Game Studios

The purchase of inXile by Xbox was one more of the barrage of acquisitions of the company led by Phil Spencer in 2018, which also included other masters of the role-playing genre: Obsidian Entertainment. Of the latter we already have evidence of his closest project: Avowed, Obsidian’s version of The Elder Scrolls. Now we just have to wait to find out what exactly Brian Fargo and his team are working on.

