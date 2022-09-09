The creators of Yakuza prepare a direct: date and time to know the future of the saga

Ryu Ga Gotoku has not detailed the content of his stream, but fans are expecting news from Yakuza 8.

After launching a Yakuza: Like a Dragon that has turned out to be a complete success, from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they have restarted the machinery to develop new games. All eyes are on the future Yakuza 8 that has only been seen in leaks, and that is why many fans expected to see a new trailer in the last direct from the studio.

The live will take place on September 14 at 12:00Unfortunately, we have not had this luck. But from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they encourage us with the announcement of a retransmission that, with the name of RGG Summit 2022, will introduce us to some of the projects the studio is currently working on. This ‘Direct’ will take place next September 14 at 12:00 via SEGA’s official Twitch channel.

While it is true that fans of the franchise want to see something new about Yakuza 8, it is important to remember that the studio has more than one game in hand. In this way, and considering that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has confirmed that it is working on multiple unannounced titles, it is expected that the mid-September direct will also be seen as an opportunity to show some of these mysterious projects.

Be that as it may, we will clear up any doubts as soon as the Ryu Ga Gotoky Studio live begins. Yakuza 8 has not yet seen much beyond some images from the development of the installment. However, the authors have already been polishing the climax of the story, so we have good reason to expect news related to the next adventure starring Ichiban Kasuga.

