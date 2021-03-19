The creepy flying kick to the face of an archer that shocked Europe

The hard kick to Ondrej Kolar in Rangers Slavia Prague for the Europa League

One of the most chilling images of the day occurred in the match corresponding to the rematch of the Europa League round of 16 who starred in the Scottish Rangers and the Slavia Prague from Czech Republic.

It happened when the stopwatch was ticking 15 minutes of the second half Y Kemar Roofe a violent kick hit him in the face Ondrej Kolar, that caused the hard injury of the goalkeeper and the expulsion of the striker.

The scene reflected how the attacker hit the Czech with the sole of his booty, causing deep cuts. Even the goalkeeper was shocked on the pitch and had to be removed on a stretcher to leave his place to Matyás Vágner.

Goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar was unable to continue the match. Photo: Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP

The visiting team won by 2 a 0 at Ibrox Stadium and advanced to quarterfinals of the international tournament, since in the first crossing of the series, disputed in the Sinobo Stadium concluded with 1 a 1.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Slavia Prague, who took advantage of a great offensive play to open the scoring through the goal of Peter Oladeji Olayinka.

In the second half came the second goal for the Prague team, through the intervention of Nicolae Stanciu, who sealed the 2 a 0 and the tickets to the next instance.

The Rangers forward immediately regretted the reckless infraction he committed. Photo: Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP

Earlier, the Tottenham, which had among its headlines the Argentine Erik Lamela, was eliminated from the continental competition after falling in overtime against the Dinamo Zagreb por 3 a 0 (3-2 on aggregate).

The ex River, which last weekend scored a goal from rabona in the fall against the classic rival Arsenal (2-1) in the Premier League, was from the start of the meeting. In addition, he remained on the substitute bench Young Lo Celso and entered 22 minutes after the complement.

The match ended 2 to 0 in favor of Dinamo after the regulation 90 minutes, by the goals of the Croatian Mislav Orsic, the same result of the first leg but in favor of the English, for which the series was resolved in the supplementary one and the same scorer scored the third for the homeowner.

Other results:

(Highlighted those who advanced to the quarterfinals)

Molde (Norway) 2-1 Granada (Spain)

Arsenal (England) 0-1 Olympiacos (Greece)

Shakhtar (Ukraine) 1-2 Roma (Italy)

