The Crew 2 continues to update: Ubisoft sets a date for 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The Ivory Tower racing game incorporates this functionality within the Year 5 news.

Those who continue to enjoy driving The Crew 2 are in luck. The racing game developed by Ivory Tower for Ubisoft, in addition to continuing to receive new content since its premiere in 2018, it will incorporate news for the new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Improvements will be implemented in JulyAs those responsible have announced through a message shared on the game’s official Twitter account, The Crew 2 will receive support for 60 frames per second both on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Nothing is specified for Series S, so it seems that it will not have this function planned to arrive during the next July as part of the upgrade plan.

Within the content that will come to the game in this Year 5, they will also be added on these platforms visual modifications and changes in weather and image color. Other improvements are heading to all versions, such as handling changes to various vehicles that will start rolling in from March 22, with regular updates by category and more tweaks they call continuous improvements.

Despite the fact that a long time has passed since its launch, if Ubisoft has been characterized by something in recent years, it is by continuing to implement new content on a regular basis almost all of their games. Without going any further, Year 7 of Rainbow Six Siege (a 2015 game) begins this Tuesday, and cross-play will arrive soon and through two phases to For Honor, a title released in 2017.

More about: The Crew 2, Ubisoft, Ivory Tower, PS5, Xbox Series X and 60fps.