The crime of the girl who was found in a suitcase in Paris could be related to organ trafficking

Lola Davietaged 12, did not come home from school last Friday afternoon. His body was found in a suitcasethat same night, near the door of his building, in the 19th district of Paris. There are 8 detainees.

The minor had not returned home after school. Concerned, her mother went to the neighborhood police station to report her disappearance.

At 11:20 p.m. there was a terrible discovery in the courtyard of the family building: a passerby opened an abandoned suitcase containing the girl’s body. She was coiled, chained, with a deep gash across her throat, and her body was marked with inscriptions.. According to the autopsy, carried out on Saturday, death was due to suffocation.

According to the French television channel BFM TV, the body has the numbers 1 and 0 inscribedalthough its meaning has not yet been determined.

Investigations revealed that on Friday afternoon, Lola did return home. The image of the security cameras prove it. However, in these recordings the girl is not alone, a woman He is in his twenties with her and you can see how he beckons her to come closer.

One of those arrested for the crime of Lola Daviet

The description of this woman corresponds to the one that several witnesses say they saw in the afternoon, carrying with difficulty a large suitcase on the street.

“We saw her enter the building alone,” said one of the witnesses, “then she came out, half an hour later. She had a large, very heavy suitcase, she asked everyone she met to help her carry it. She must have been 20 years old, she seemed a little crazy, her face full of makeup. At one point she left the suitcase in front of a cafe, came and went, went in and out, we wondered what was inside but we never would have thought of a body. Then she went to the bakery in front of the cafe to buy a croissant, she came back as if nothing had happened, she looked a bit unstable”, he added.

That woman is one of the detainees and from her behavior the hypothesis of organ trafficking is born. According to witnesses, she offered “a lot of money” to a passerby to help her carry the suitcase. Those witnesses say she was talking about organ trafficking.

The police investigate whether the trace of organ trafficking is real or is related to the psychological imbalance of the alleged murderer. It is true that organ trafficking is not an easy crime to carry out. It requires experts and specific equipment.

The authorities did detail that this Monday morning “psychological support cells will be launched for students and school staff, but also for schools in the area. Lola herself attended the Georges-Brassens institute, located in the 19th arrondissement where she was murdered.

Since the crime was known, the neighbors began to congregate in front of the entrance of the building where the family lives to express their consternation, shock and sadness. More displays of affection are expected on Monday, when the school week begins.

For the homicide, the Police arrested 8 people in Paris and Bois-Colombes, in the western suburbs, 10 kilometers from the Manin residential complex. Among them is the main suspect, the young woman captured by the building’s video camera. They are all being investigated for “murder of a minor with acts of torture and barbarism.”

