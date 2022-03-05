The crisis in America unleashed a new fight between Faitelson and “Donkey” Van Rankin

David Faitelson and Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin staged a fight on Twitter (Photos: ESPN Capture//Instagram/@burrovan)

The America club experiences one of the worst performances in the history of short tournaments, at the end of Day 8 of the MX League fell to table background because it only adds six points. Consequently, fans and sports analysts shared different points of view.

The topic escalated to a great extent until it reached the television presenter, Jorge Butter Van Rankin, who is a faithful follower of the azulcrema ensemble. The club crisis and the constant complaints received by the Coapa directive generated that El Butter Van Rankin will star in a clash with David Faitelsonsports analyst.

Faitelson, who is a current contributor to ESPN, did not let the topic of the sports agenda pass and spoke of the possible candidates who could reach the technical direction of the club. Through your official account Twitter He shared his perspective and described the supposed coaches who would occupy the position of Santiago Solari as “squirts”.

For Faitelson the idea that Juan Carlos Osorio O Robert Dante Siboldi arrive at Eagle Nest It is not the best for the institution and they would reflect their need to leave the basement of the table, as the sports journalist explained:

“The name of each whipper is proposed as a candidate for coach of America that makes me think that it is a desperate club and lastly …”, he published.

like any Faitelson’s incendiary comment, quickly had a response from Internet users who usually interact with the sports journalist. But among the responses received by the panelist from ESPNJorge Van Rankin was encouraged to confront him to criticize the way he spoke about the club.

he also actor challenged Faitelson to give the names Who was he talking about and calling him a “pussy”, so through his verified Twitter profile he dedicated the following message to him:

Say the names, or are you #lordmello? It’s easy to talk isn’t it?

In order to avoid a major conflict, the experienced sports commentator evaded the incitement and preferred to calm the Butter Van Ranking. He expressed his support for the crisis that his club is experiencing but Faitelson defended himself against the insults he received.

“What need to offend someone? I’m with you @burrovan in these difficult times. It’s more, I feel sorry for attacking you dear #lordcolero,” Faitelson replied.

The controversy ended there the television presenter did not give continuity to the subject, but who did it was the sports analyst. After being challenged to speak directly about the situation in America, Faitelson was encouraged to share the candidate that he sees as the best solution to the pothole that the azulcrema team is going through.

Alfredo Tena, who is one of the historical players of the institutioncould be an option for the America club, according to David Faitelson’s analysis.

“It’s not my style to hide. If they ask me for a name for Americaat this time, the ideal is Alfredo Tena. Legendary figure of Americanism, a serious, honest, hard-working guy who knows the bowels of the club… He is my “candidate”… And yours?”, He tweeted in his official profile.

So far it is unknown who will take Solari’s position, recently the board shared a statement detailing that Ferdinand Ortiz will assume the position of interim technical director in what is defined new helmsman of the institution.

Ortiz will face the following matches on the calendar of the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022. America’s next commitments will be against Monterrey (Day 9), Chivas (Day 10) and Toluca (Day 11).

