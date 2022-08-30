The crisis in Argentina could have serious regional consequences

Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner greets supporters outside the National Congress, after giving a speech defending herself against corruption charges, on August 23 (Reuters)

The recent crisis generated by the accusations that Argentine prosecutors made against the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner-of being the head of an illegal association that benefited from contracts for public works that his government managed- has national and international repercussions.

The reaction of Kirchner at the request of the prosecution for a sentence of 12 years in prison for her and her disqualification from any public office in the future was not long in coming.

A few hours after the prosecution’s announcement, she made a speech to the nation delegitimizing the process, alleging that the accusation is political persecution. She also added that this is an attack not only against her but against all those who support her and the entire Peronist movement. “This is a trial against a popular and nationalist government, against those who fight for public works, better pensions and better salaries.”.

Immediately afterwards, a massive mobilization and large demonstrations began in support of the vice president. In addition, five hundred city and county mayors signed a letter of support for Kirchner where they assure that the trial is a mechanism destined to remove her forever from public life. The Faculty of Humanities (Philosophy and Letters) of the Buenos Aires’ University denounced a “persecution against the vice president.” They all repeated the same argument raised by Mrs. Kirchner.

In other words, Kirchner resorted to a popular call and public opinion to delegitimize the judicial institutions of the State that are, at least formally, the embodiment of democracy and constitutionalism. The separation of powers and the independence of the Power of attorney it is crucial in any democratic regime. Kirchner called the legal systemThe Judiciary Party”, openly implying that the judiciary is another opposition political party that is just as destabilizing and treacherous as the “military party”. during Argentina’s turbulent authoritarian past.

It’s not the first time Kirchner shows concern and fear for the judiciary.

When the current Argentine president Alberto Fernandez took the reins of government in 2019, proceeded to accuse the Judiciary of persecuting Kirchner and launch a legal war (lawfare) against him. Also, the president Fernández He promoted a judicial reform aimed at increasing the number of judges. Three judges who were involved in cases against Kirchner. Certainly, this practice is not new in Argentinasince the late former president Carlos Menem also expanded the number of members of the Supreme Court to protect yourself from unpleasant investigations. Likewise, Me too he dismissed judges and prosecutors he considered too dangerous for him. Precisely for this reason the manipulations of Fernández they are inexcusable.

In fact, the vice president was acquitted in three different cases before the proceedings began.

But the events that occur in the Argentina are relevant beyond their borders

The international reaction to the current crisis in Argentina

Several regional leaders issued a statement of support for Mrs. Kirchner. As expected, Mr. Fernández together with the Mexican president Andres Lopez Obradorthe Bolivian president louis arce and the Colombian president Gustavo Petro issued a joint statement stating that the accusation of Ms. Kirchner is a “unjustified persecution” contra Kirchner. They repudiate the Argentine prosecutors arguing that her action against the vice president is motivated by her desire to expel her “of public, political and electoral life and to bury the values ​​and ideas that it represents in order to impose a neoliberal (economic) regime”. The letter demands respect for a report by the special rapporteur of the United Nations of 2019 that questioned the independence of the Argentine judges involved in the legal cases against the vice president.

This strange cited document, influenced by a Third World spirit, affirms that the Argentine justice tries to undermine the Argentine government, which fuels the perennial doubt that questions the objectivity of that international organization called United Nations

It is also amazing that Lopez Obradorwho insisted on the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, particularly in Venezuela, is now meddling in the internal affairs of another sovereign nation. What bothers Lopez Obrador is that another left-wing populist leader is being questioned. From this we can see that Gustavo Petro follow the same path. If someone was under the illusion that Petro he was going to be pragmatic and loyal to the democratic system that allowed him to reach the presidency, he is going to be disappointed. Petro will most likely play a negative role in the region and against the spirit of the democratic charter of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Curiously, Kirchner also received the backing of the leader of the French extreme left, Jean Luc Melenchon. melenchon calls for a French withdrawal from the I’LL TAKE and accused the transatlantic organization of trying to annex Ukraine to the West and blamed the alliance for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Pablo Iglesias, the founder of the Spanish far-left party “We can” and a staunch supporter of the Venezuelan regime and Iran I travel to Argentina to express in person their support for the vice president.

So Kirchner it has become an international symbol of the struggle against liberal democracy.

There is another point that is no less serious. In fact, anyone should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. This principle should also apply to Mrs. Kirchner and the rest of the defendants. However, the attacks against the judiciary, the mobilization of the masses in support of the vice president and against the judiciary, the manipulation of judges and other measures invite the multiplication of acts of corruption. Furthermore, when these measures become role models or are supported by leaders of other countries, it becomes a dangerous international security problem. Terrorists and drug traffickers are watching, and they certainly know how to take advantage of government corruption, lawlessness, and chaos.

Anarchy and disorder in countries like Venezuela, Mexico and most of Central America They exist with great intensity. Non-state actors, particularly drug traffickers and criminal organizations, have advanced on the states (in cases such as the Venezuelan one with the complicity of the government itself). In the specific case of Argentina, it would be a matter of time until that point is reached if the rule of law does not prevail. Its weak legal structure has already led to two major terrorist attacks and the mysterious death of a prosecutor in the last two decades (and highly repressive governments in the somewhat more distant past).

None of the crimes mentioned were solved. Argentina could face a large growth of organized crime. The big cartels do not yet exist in Argentina, but organized crime already has a presence. Organized crime and violence advance while the State regresses in Latin America as noted Paula Romo, former minister of the Ecuadorian cabinet. Countries that repress or politicize their judicial system are more likely to fall into the aforementioned situations of instability. If the Argentine system continues to attack or sabotage judicial independence, nothing is expected but anarchy, crime and violence that will further convulse the continent.