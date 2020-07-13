The crisis in Rajasthan: Zafar Islam, who took Scindia to BJP, again active, contact with Sachin Pilot!

new Delhi: Political crisis continues in Rajasthan. Congress is in trouble in the government. Although it is being said that the Congress leadership has spoken to Sachin Pilot, he has agreed on certain conditions. Priyanka Gandhi has spoken to Sachin Pilot, but the situation is changing again and again. Meanwhile, in the midst of this entire political drama, one such person entered, which has become very difficult for the Congress earlier. Also Read – Rajasthan: Shock to Congress, this party said to its MLAs – ‘Do not support Ashok Gehlot, do not stay with Sachin Pilot’

Zafar Islam has become difficult even before

This person is none other than BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam. Zafar Islam is the same person who played an important role in taking Jyotiraditya Scindia into BJP. Zafar Islam was considered the architect between Jyotiraditya Scindia and the BJP high command.

Contact with Sachin Pilot

Now, when Sachin Pilot has shown rebellion from the Congress, Zafar Islam has become active again. It is being told that Zafar Islam contacted Sachin Pilot today. And trying to find possibilities by talking. Earlier, Sachin Pilot had met Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, in the evening, Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted in sympathy to Sachin Pilot. It was being said a day ago that Sachin Pilot is in touch with BJP President JP Nadda (JP Nadda) and may join the BJP soon, although this has been limited to speculation till now. Sachin Pilot has said that he is not going to join BJP. However, he also said that Ashok Gahlot's government is in a minority.

BJP is keeping an eye on the situation

The BJP is repeatedly saying that we are watching the political movement in Rajasthan. While the Congress is alleging that the BJP is trying to sell the purchase. The Income Tax Department has also conducted raids on the MLAs close to Ashok Gehlot in the midst of the political stir today. Meanwhile Ashok Gehlot demonstrated strength and claimed to have a majority. The Congress has shifted all its MLAs to a hotel.

Priyanka Gandhi’s entry too

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi has also entered this entire political game. Priyanka Gandhi spoke to Sachin Pilot and many issues were discussed. It is also being said that something meaningful has happened between Priyanka and Sachin Pilot. There is talk of Sachin being given some other portfolios in the Rajasthan government, as well as the legislators close to him being made ministers, on which the Congress is said to agree. However, the political crisis has not stopped in Rajasthan.