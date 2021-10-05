“The crisis seems to have no end”: Faitelson’s observation of Pumas and Chivas

Pumas won their first match of the Grita México 2021 tournament (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

Guadalajara and Pumas they lost this weekend one of the most important games that each has on their calendar. The Sacred Flock fell into the Classic Tapatío at the hands of Red and black of the Atlas. Secondly, Pumas lost against America at Classic Capital.

Thus, David Faitelson He highlighted in his social networks that both teams belong to the select group of the “Great” and even so they have not been able to end with a crisis that it seems that both teams are going through.

For the sports journalist, the main reason for the debacle of both teams has been due to factors such as the depreciation of the Mexican soccer player within the local league. It should be remembered that Guadalajara it fulfills its tradition of being made up solely of footballers with a national seal; while Pumas goes through one of its worst crises and currently has a large number of national players in its main squad.

David Faitelson attacks Pumas and Chivas (Photo: ESPN)

“The crisis of two ‘big’ Chivas and Pumas does not seem to have an end, but the explanation of the debacle does: the depreciation of the Mexican footballer in the Liga MX table of values ​​…”, said the panelist of ESPN.

Both teams need to continue scoring points in the second half of the tournament if they want to contend for a spot within the playoff zone. Pumas remains in the penultimate place of the general table and Chivas it was placed this weekend in the position number eleven. Neither of them has their ticket insured yet.

Faitelson’s message on networks (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

Faced with this situation, Faitelson He also mentioned that both teams have thrown in the towel in the quest to restore their chances and sneak into one of the eight spots that will allow them to be in the final stages of the tournament.

“Neither Pumas nor Chivas can afford to throw in the towel,” although it seems they already did, “Faitelson released on his social networks.

In 12 games that have been played so far in the tournament Scream Mexico 2021, Guadalajara has accumulated a total of 14 total points, which have been the product of three victories, five draws and four defeats.

Faitelson highlighted in his social networks (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

The fall this weekend at the hands of his uncomfortable neighbor left two expulsions in the team: that of Hiram Mier and Cristian Calderón. In addition to this bad result, the directive of the Flock has yet to find a replacement on the bench for Victor Manuel Vucetich and will maintain, for now, Marcelo Michel Leaño as its interim technical director.

On the other hand, the university students are at the bottom of the general table with eight points reached in eleven games played. The Pedregal team has won only one game, tied five and lost the same number of games. At the moment, there are only six points of difference between Pumas and the 12th place.

The herd management has not yet been able to find a replacement on the bench for Víctor Manuel Vucetich (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



Both teams have not been able to rebuild their way to the league. Guadalajara was able to play this phase of the tournament in November of last year, when through the playoffs, they qualified for the Quarterfinals and eliminated América. Later he fell in the semifinals at the hands of the one who would be the next champion: Lion.

For their part, the Pumas also qualified for the same League, but directly. In that tournament he gave a legendary somersault to Cruz Azul and an aggregate score of 4-0. In the final he fell in front of the Club Leon.

KEEP READING:

What was the ritual of Hugo Sánchez before his matches with Real Madrid

The strong sanction that the fans of America will receive for their performance in the classic

WhatsApp fell and Faitelson unleashed mockery for an image he shared