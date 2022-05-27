The criticism of the “anti Boca”, the “internal care” and the “positive balance” of the semester: 5 sentences of Battaglia after qualifying in the Libertadores

Boca Juniors beat Deportivo Cali and advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as pointer. The only goal of the game played in the Bombonera was Alan Varela, who went down in history for having converted goal 8,000 of the institution. In addition, the one born in Isidro Casanova 20 years ago, celebrated his first goal in the first division.

“After this game, with the objectives fulfilled, one feels comforted. We work to end this way. Sunday’s title and today we qualified first. We think of them this way, we had to work hard, with ups and downs, but always convinced on my part and on the part of the players that, as I always tell them, we know what we are as a group and team and the goals we have. Just congratulate them for having fulfilled them”, was the first reflection of Sebastián Battaglia.

At the press conference, the coach of Boca Juniors He avoided entering into controversies due to criticism that the team had accumulated weeks ago. “I didn’t look at anything, I don’t know who is against Boca or who is in favor. I know there are many critics, but I have nothing to say to them. We work to meet the objectives, we meet them and we have to continue, I have nothing to say”.

And I add: “We knew that perhaps we had to improve, change certain things, but we are in a process of assembling the group and the team. That process takes time. Fortunately, we were able to repeat results and performances, recover players that we had suspended and injured, with various problems throughout the tournament and the Cup. Today we are very happy to have achieved the objectives, but as I said before I have nothing to say about the reviews. We know that we have to talk about Boca and we are exposed to this. Internally we have to take care of ourselveswork and think about what is to come”.

Battaglia continued listing the team’s strengths and was optimistic about the future: “We are advancing in terms of play and confidence. We want to grow game by game. We are first in the group and we are waiting for the next rival. Hopefully we can continue to grow in the Cup and we will see what we are for. We always want to reach a final and do our best to get through. The road is long and we have to keep working”.

To finish, Seba said that “the balance was very positive” of the semester, but that “there is still a large part of the year to continue and maintain because in Boca it is demand all the time”.

