The criticism of the coach who replaced Bielsa at Leeds: “The players were overtrained and stressed”

Marcelo Bielsa left his stamp on Leeds United, since he achieved promotion to the First League in the 2019/2020 season, but in this campaign he left his position due to poor results. His replacement Jesse Marchleft a forceful revelation in a recent interview, in which he stated that he met players “overtrained and with incredibly high stress levels”.

El Loco, who was in charge of the team for four years, had been fired when his managers were three points out of the relegation zone. The former RB Leipzig manager replaced Bielsa at Leeds United, who made a comeback at the hands of the American strategist.

In testimonials to Talk Sport, the DT highlighted that “the positive thing is that they worked very hard to get here and they know how much it means. They understand the club, the city and the fans, they understand how to engage with what this means to the community, but as soon as I arrived I realized that they have really felt the pressure to make the fans proud and have harbored stress on their backs. I felt that and I could see it from the start, it was about alleviating that”.

Regarding what his methodology was to overcome the panorama, he assured that: “The first days, I only talked about staying calm. We had 12 games left, that’s almost a third of the season, there’s a lot to play for, a lot of opportunities for us to do what we have to do to control our destiny.”

When asked about the process in charge of Bielsa, the current driver suggested that the Rosario’s work methods, according to his analysis, had to do with the long list of injuries that they headed Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips y Liam Cooperlow for much of this year.

“The injury problem, for me, had a lot to do with the training methodology. these players they were overtrained and that led to them being physically, mentally, emotionally and psychologically in a tough place to bounce back week after week, game after game. My methodology is very specific with the way I work and I have a reputation for high-performance data, but also for having healthy, fit and strong players, who can meet the standards of the game that we want”, he underlined.

“You could see it on their faces. You could see in the 15th minute that some of them were already at their maximum, and that shouldn’t be the point”, he asserted, but acknowledged how difficult it was for the players to forget about Bielsa’s style of work:“Marcelo had a very strong man-vs-man style of play. And trying to get three-and-a-half-year-old players out of being instructed to do exactly that, to transition to what we’re trying to do, has been a huge challenge for players to adapt to,” he explained.

Leeds United have 33 points and are now 9 from the relegation zone, but they only have one team, Everton (28 points), ahead of Burnley, the first that would be losing the category today. It comes from winning 3-0 against Watford, which is getting closer to playing in the Championship (English Second Division) next season.

Leeds took all three points from outside London with goals from Raphinhafrom Rodrigo Morenowho scored three goals in his last four games, and Jack Harrisonwho has scored three games in a row.

Those led by Marsch recorded their third victory in the last four games. Since Bielsa was fired from Leeds, the team has managed 12 of a possible 18 points.

