‘The Croods: A New Age’ Gets First Trailer From DreamWorks (Watch)

DreamWorks has launched a trailer for its upcoming animated movie, “The Croods: A New Age.”

The trailer begins with Emma Stone’s character, Eep, reintroducing the prehistoric Croods household as they seek for the “good place to name residence.” They quickly uncover an idyllic paradise that meets all their wants, besides there’s one drawback: A household referred to as the Bettermans already stay there.

It’s not lengthy earlier than the Bettermans welcome the Croods and introduce them to their “fashionable life.” Nonetheless, tensions quickly come up and simply when all appears misplaced, a brand new menace will propel each households on an journey that can pressure them to embrace their variations, draw energy from one another and forge a future collectively.

Stone, Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener and Cloris Leachman all return to voice their unique roles within the Croods household. “Star Wars” alum Kelly Marie Tran voices Daybreak Betterman, and Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage voice her mother and father.

Whereas the unique 2013 movie centered across the significance of household, its sequel will have a look at unity. “This movie could also be a loopy, epic, comedy-adventure, however at its coronary heart, it’s about two very completely different households discovering that their future is brighter collectively,” mentioned director Joel Crawford.

Whereas most of Hollywood has began shifting launch dates into 2021, Dreamworks has accomplished the other and moved up the “Croods” sequel to Nov. 25.

The event of the sequel has been an extended street. Manufacturing was initially set for 2 years after the discharge of the primary movie, with a Nov. 3, 2017, launch date and Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco on board to direct. Nonetheless, dates saved shifting and Dreamworks introduced the movie’s cancelation in November 2016. Then in 2017, it was introduced that the animated sequel was again in manufacturing with Crawford on board to direct.

“The Croods: A New Age” will hit theaters in time for awards competition. The primary movie obtained a greatest animated characteristic nomination and the sequel might observe in its footsteps.

Watch the trailer beneath: