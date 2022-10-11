The cross between Copetti and Carbonero that almost ended in a fight and Alcaraz’s discussion with Cardona over a free kick for Racing

An unusual situation occurred at the end of the first half of the match between Racing Club and Atlético Tucumán at the Cilindro de Avellaneda, on date 24 of the Professional League. Enzo Copetti and Johan Stiven Carbonero, fellow attackers at the Academy, had a crossover that almost didn’t happen to adults.

The discussion originated because Carbonero did not make the necessary retreat to put pressure on the rival and Copetti pointed it out. Far from calming down, the Colombian came face to face and managed to headbutt the platinum, who was surprised and slapped him back on the neck.

“What are you doing?!” Enzo yelled at his partner several times as he walked away. Seconds later, with the stage over, several teammates approached Johan to calm him down, but with little success. Until Copetti approached and they shook hands, although the anger of both was still noticeable.

Carbonero’s goal that was canceled due to an offside by Sigali.

At 32 minutes of the same stage, referee Facundo Tello annulled a goal by Carbonero due to an advanced position by Leonardo Sigali before Johan Carbonero’s definition. The judge annulled the goal at the request of the VAR.

Meanwhile, in the complement, another very striking situation was experienced between two other Racing Club players. A fight for a free kick that involved the youthful Carlos Alcaraz and the experienced Edwin Cardona, who had entered seconds before.

At the request of the coaching staff, the Colombian took the ball, but the promise of the Academy, who had been fouled at the door of the area, did not give it to him. For a few seconds there was an argument with both trying to get hold of the ball to kick. Finally, the 19-year-old boy walked away from the action with clear faces of anger. Likewise, the Racing public took sides and whistled at the former Boca Juniors midfielder.

Racing Club beat Atlético Tucumán 2-0 with goals in the first half from Enzo Copetti and Eugenio Mena, at 5 and 43 minutes, respectively. With this result, the Academy adds 44 points and places itself as an escort for Boca Juniors (45), who have a pending match against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. The Dean, also with 44 units, completes the podium.

Enzo Copetti celebrates Racing Club’s first goal against Atlético Tucumán (Fotobaires)

With three dates for the end of the tournament, Fernando Gago’s team will visit Colón de Santa Fe on the next date, this Friday from 4:30 p.m. Those directed by Lucas Pusineri, meanwhile, will receive Rosario Central one day before starting at 9:30 p.m.

