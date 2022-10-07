“The Crossbow Cannibal”, the murderer who saw his mother in the prostitutes he killed and ate

To everyone, Stephen Griffiths was a young scientist obsessed with his subject. Until the images of a security camera exposed him

To the few colleagues and the very few friends who visited Stephen Griffiths in his apartment in Bradford, EnglandIt never caught their attention that he had displayed on the walls of his study, neatly fixed with thumbtacks on cork boards, the photos of the most famous serial killers in history. After all, the 40-year-old taciturn, unsociable guy had a bachelor’s degree in criminology and was preparing his Ph.D. thesis on the matter.

Show for your guests

Despite being little talkative, more than once he expanded on them before his visitors. He used to start with a blank silhouette with a question mark over his face and the name “Jack” at the bottom, which was of course “The Ripper.”

It also told the story of Fred West and his wife, Rose, the owners of “House of Horrors”, where they had committed nearly twenty crimes. Further on was Ted Bundy, the American who killed more than thirty women between 1974 and 1978 and, of course, he had a photo of John Wayne Gacy, “The Killer Clown” who had starred in a murderous raid on young men in the 1970s and – Griffiths said – had inspired Stephen King to write one of his most famous novels, “It”.

Some of those few colleagues and very few friends would remember later – when the name of Griffiths became infamous – that in those “walks” through his gallery of criminals, the guy showed special interest in telling two stories.

The stories were a bit truculent, but logical: Griffiths elaborated passionately on his subject of interest, criminology, as a biologist might talk about cells or a physicist about neutrons.

One of them was the Ed Gein, “The Butcher of Plainfield”a serial killer who was not satisfied with killing but used the skins of his victims, and also of fresh corpses that he dug up from the cemetery, to make his cushion covers.

The other was the Jeffrey Dahmer, “The Butcher of Milwaukee”, which kept as trophies the skulls of many of its 17 victims, all young males.

In addition to the nickname “butcher” – Griffiths explained to his visitors – both Gein and Dahmer had also received the “cannibal” for their love of cooking and eating body parts of the people they killed.

To everyone, Stephen Griffiths was a young scientist obsessed with his subject. Until the images of a security camera exposed him, no one had imagined that in addition to studying serial killers he had become one of them.

The image of the security camera that uncovered the horror of the “Crossbow Cannibal”

a security camera

One night in late May 2010, a security guard at the building where Griffiths lived killed his boredom by looking, more out of curiosity than professional zeal, at the camera recordings. He looked at them almost without attention, perhaps trying to discover some bad habit or strange habits of the neighbors, like that old lady who took the dog for a walk punctually at midnight.

He was reviewing the images of the early morning of May 21 when he was petrified in front of the screen: he saw a man chasing a woman who was running and, although the recording had no sound, it was also seen that he was screaming. He watched as the man reached out and hit her and then walked out of the picture for less than a minute while the woman is still unconscious on the floor. She watched as the man came back with a crossbow, aimed it at the woman’s head, fired, and the arrow pierced her skull. He saw how the man carried the woman on one shoulder and walked away with her until he was out of camera focus.

As soon as he could react, the security guard called the police. Together they watched another sequence, from the same night on May 21 but later, where the same man walks carrying two plastic bags. From the effort he seems to make, you can tell that the bags are heavy.

-Do you know that guy? – One of the policemen asked the security guard.

-Yes, he lives here, he always seemed like a quiet guy.

Minutes later, police officers led a handcuffed Stephen Griffiths out of the building and took him to the police station.

The crossbow with which Griffiths killed his victims with accurate arrow shots

murderer and cannibal

Griffiths was arrested on the night of May 24 and the next day a dismembered body of a woman was found in the River Aire, about three miles from Bradford. She was identified as Suzanne Blamires, a 36-year-old prostitute, a regular in the city’s red light district, an alcoholic and a heroin and crack addict.

Also, it was the woman who appeared in the images of the security camera, the one with the crossbow arrow in the head. Although the arrow was no longer in her skull, but the hole was.

Griffiths confessed without any resistance. He also confessed to murdering two other prostitutes: Susan Rushworth, 43, in June 2009, and Shelley Armitage, 31, in April 2010.

He also said that he had killed others, but that he did not remember their names or the dates on which he had done so. Police searched records of unsolved homicides and disappearances in and around Bradford to try to identify Griffiths’ other victims.

In his confession he said that he hated prostitutes, because in them he saw his mother, who had separated him from his father, and that he slept with every man who came in front of him. And that he had to bear it.

He also said that he did not dispose of whole carcasses, but rather cut some parts to eat them. He said that sometimes he cooked them, but that he also liked raw meat.

He told his interrogators to find a website where he used the pseudonym Ven Pariah (Come “the pariah”) where he told stories of serial killers and confessed that he admired them.

On Facebook he offered this definition of himself. “Humanity is not a mere biological condition. It is also a state of mind. Based on that I am at most a pseudo-human and at the very least a demon.”

Police also obtained Griffiths’ court records, which were filed as secret because they dated back to when he was not of legal age. There it was recorded that when he was 17 years old he had threatened a supermarket guard with a knife and that before, the neighbors of the house where he had lived with his parents had denounced him several times for gutting pets.

They also found a psychiatric report, where a forensic doctor defined him as “an extremely dangerous psychopath.”

“The Crossbow Cannibal”

The case quickly went to trial and the process did not last long because the evidence was overwhelming and Griffiths never denied his guilt. On the contrary, at the first hearing, to which he arrived dressed in an impeccable gray suit, he pleaded guilty and, standing facing the judge, said:

-I’m the Crossbow Cannibal, call me that.

By then the British press was defining him as the “new ripper”, evoking the legendary and never discovered “Jack”, but also the “Yorkshire Ripper”, a serial killer who claimed the lives of 13 women in the 1990s. ’70. Griffiths wanted not to be confused with them, to be nicknamed on his own merits.

The psychiatrists consulted by the press to make a profile of the murderer agreed that he wanted to be discovered at some point. Otherwise, certain “improlijities” of his modus operandi could not be explained, especially when dealing with a criminologist.

Criminologist James Treadwell, consulted by the BBC, He said that Griffiths presented a mixture of two typologies of the serial criminal: “We have the meticulous, detail-oriented killer who rarely leaves clues. And on the other side is the disorganized murderer, who leaves traces and often commits sexual crimes on the spot. From what he has learned, Griffiths has characteristics of both. He was captured on television circuit cameras in his building. This would seem like a childish mistake. But at the same time the corpse was carefully hidden away from the scene of the events, ”he outlined.

And he added: “In general, these cases manifest themselves much earlier, not at 40 years of age, but also, because of his studies, he knows that certain things will make him more noticeable, such as that decision to present himself publicly as the crossbow cannibal.”

On December 21, 2010, Stephen Griffiths was sentenced by a Leeds court to life in prison for the murders of Suzanne Blamires, Susan Rushworth and Shelley Armitage.

Although he claimed to have killed many others, these cases could not be included in the trial because the bodies were never found.

