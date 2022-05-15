The crossing he had with his rival’s brother and a challenging response: what Brian Castaño said before the fight with Charlo

The Argentine boxer recounted the attitude that the brother of the American boxer took

It will be one of the fights of the year for world boxing. And much more for Argentine boxing. In a few hours, Brian Castano y Jermell Charlo they will fight for the unification of the super welterweight world titles from World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The fight will take place in the Dignity Health Sports Park de Carson, California.

After the equality in the first confrontation between the two, everything was ready for the rematch after the weigh-in. Both gave below 69,853 kilosthe limit allowed in the category, and although there were some exchanges of glances, the crossing after passing through the scale did not go through major shocks.

Once both boxers retired, the one who spoke for Argentine television was el Boxi. “Don’t worry, we fought very well with the weight, we were working for that. Today it happened and I showed it on the scale”, said the champion who defends the WBA belt in dialogue with TyC Sports.

When asked about the provocations he experienced in the last few hours from the Charlo family, Castaño recounted a particular duel he had with someone close to his rival in the ring. “Here, when we were inside waiting, the brother came to play the bad guy. He looked me up and down. He was looking at me… The brother, who doesn’t fight. He is part of the show. We are happy here”Brian explained.

The native of La Matanza took advantage of the occasion to recount the meaning of having trained in Los Angeles for the rematch with the American boxer who has a record of 34 wins (18 by knockout), one loss and one draw. “One has to tidy up things but the work is already done. We have done a great job, we are waiting for the day to come“, said.

Castañi and Charlo will seek the unification of four belts in the super welterweight category (@ShowtimeBoxing)

And immediately afterwards, he announced that he will seek to beat Charlo on the fast track before the end of the fight. “The work is done. We have done a great job. The only thing that is going to change is that we are going to knock him out before 12 (rounds)”, sentenced the Argentine.

In the press conference prior to the weigh-in, Castaño himself took it upon himself to point out his opponent and called his family rude. The climate of tension already comes from the first fight when the cards showed a tie but with a judge who had a ruling that was too favorable to the local: 114-113 for the Argentine, an equality (114-114) and a striking 117-111 for chat.

“He is like that. Him, his family, his people… They’re all rude. I show myself as I am, really calm. I try to be as respectful as possible. In everyday life I am normal”Castaño was angry in an interview.

