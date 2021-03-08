‘The Crown’ Actor Emma Corrin to Star in ‘Girl Chatterley’s Lover’

Contemporary off her stint taking part in Diana, Princess of Wales, in Netflix’s interval drama “The Crown,” Emma Corrin is gearing up to painting one other high-society lady. The actor in talks to star in “Girl Chatterley’s Lover,” a romance drama in regards to the scandalous affair between star-crossed lovers.

Primarily based on D.H. Lawrence’s novel, the story follows the rich and privileged Girl Chatterley, who finds herself married to a person she doesn’t love and engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English property. The ebook was initially revealed in Italy and France in the Twenties, but it surely wasn’t printed in the USA till 1959 due to obscenity.

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, whose credit embrace “The Mustang,” “Mrs. America” and “The Act,” will direct the movie. “Lifetime of Pi” screenwriter David Magee is about to pen the script, and 3000 Photos, the manufacturing firm based by Elizabeth Gabler, is backing the big-screen adaptation.

Producers embrace Laurence Mark (“The Best Showman,” “Dreamgirls,” “Jerry Maguire”) and Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Photos (“Emma,” “Three Billboards Exterior Ebbing, Missouri”). Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are the executives overseeing the mission for 3000 Photos.

Corrin just lately gained the Golden Globe for actress in a tv collection (drama) for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix collection “The Crown.” She is going to subsequent be seen reverse Harry Kinds in the romantic drama “My Policeman.” Corrin additionally appeared in the British drama “Misbehaviour” with Keira Knightley, Keeley Hawes and Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked.

She is repped by Perception Administration, Circle of Confusion and Public Eye.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the information of Corrin’s casting.