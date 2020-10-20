‘The Crown’ Casts Dominic West as Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6

(*5*)

Dominic West is among the last key gamers becoming a member of “The Crown.”

Sources inform Selection(*6*) that West is in late-stage discussions for the function, although the deal isn’t achieved. The actor would play Charles in the ultimate two seasons of the Netflix drama. He’ll star reverse Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Seasons 5 and 6 “The Crown” will take the royal household into the Nineties and early 2000s.

Charles was beforehand performed by Josh O’Connor, and information of West’s casting comes just below a month earlier than the sequence returns for season 4 on Nov. 15.

West is greatest recognized to U.S. audiences for his central roles in “The Wire” and “The Affair.” The latter function earned him two Golden Globe nominations. He’ll subsequent seem reverse Lily James in the BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s basic novel “The Pursuit of Love.”

“The Crown” has adopted the royal household via a number of time intervals, starting in the late Nineteen Forties and early Nineteen Fifties with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s marriage and early careers. Season 3 jumped ahead in time to the Sixties and Seventies, with season 4 taking the narrative via the ’80s and introducing Princess Diana for the primary time (performed by Emma Corrin).

The upcoming season will largely focus on Charles and Diana’s tempestuous marriage, and one can solely assume that the ultimate two seasons will take care of the couple’s divorce, as properly as Diana’s tragic loss of life in 1997. Seasons 5 and 6 can even characteristic Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

“Crown” showrunner Peter Morgan initially deliberate to have the sequence run for 5 seasons, earlier than altering his thoughts and confirming it could be coming again for a sixth and last season earlier this 12 months.

“As we began to debate the storylines for Sequence 5, it quickly grew to become clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we must always return to the unique plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Sequence 6 won’t carry us any nearer to present-day — it’s going to merely allow us to cowl the identical interval in higher element,” defined Morgan on the time.

Information of West’s casting was first reported by The Solar.

Naman Ramachandran contributed to this report.(*6*)