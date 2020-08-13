‘The Crown’ Casts Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in Seasons 5 & 6

“The Crown” has discovered its ultimate Prince Philip.

Legendary British actor Jonathan Pryce has been solid to play the Queen’s husband in the fifth and sixth seasons of “The Crown,” Selection has confirmed.

Pryce will probably be taking on from fellow “Sport of Thrones” alum Tobias Menzies, who portrayed the customarily controversial determine throughout season three and in the upcoming fourth season. He’ll be a part of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II (taking on from Olivia Colman) and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret (taking on from Helena Bonham Carter). Former “Physician Who” star Matt Smith originated the function of Philip in the sequence.

Information of Pryce’s casting comes simply over a month after “The Crown” showrunner Peter Morgan confirmed that the huge Netflix sequence can be coming again for a sixth and ultimate season, after initially saying the plan was to finish after season 5. Seasons 5 and 6 will take royal household into the early 2000s.

“As we began to debate the storylines for Collection 5, it quickly grew to become clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should always return to the unique plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Collection 6 is not going to deliver us any nearer to present-day — it is going to merely allow us to cowl the identical interval in larger element,” defined Morgan in asserting the choice to increase to a sixth season.

“The Crown,” which garnered a whopping 13 Emmy nominations for its newest outing, wrapped capturing on season 4 in mid-March, simply forward of the U.Okay. being positioned in lockdown. It’s anticipated that season Four will launch later this yr, and will probably be Oscar winner Colman’s ultimate flip as Queen. It should cowl the Margaret Thatcher period, as properly as Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s tumultuous marriage.

Pryce is finest identified for his roles in traditional options like “Brazil” and “Glengarry Glen Ross,” and extra lately for his flip as the Excessive Sparrow in HBO’s “Sport of Thrones.” Earlier this yr, Pryce was nominated for an Oscar for his function in the Netflix movie “The Two Popes,” in which he starred reverse Anthony Hopkins.