The Crown casts Rebecca Humphries as Carol Thatcher in season 4

Trigonometry star Rebecca Humphries has been solid as Carol Thatcher in The Crown, RadioTimes.com (*4*)understands.

Carol is the daughter of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who’s being performed by Gillian Anderson in the upcoming fourth sequence of the hit Netflix royal drama.

Humphries’ earlier credit embrace roles in mockumentary sequence Morgana Robinson’s the Company and ITV2 sitcom Cockroaches, in addition to a visitor look on Friday Night time Dinner.

It’s not clear how main a task the character will play in the upcoming season, however Humphries joins an already star-studded solid for the present.

Collection 4 is ready to reach on Netflix in November, masking the occasions from 1977 as much as round 1990, with Netflix’s description studying, “Queen Elizabeth and her household discover themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the road of succession by securing an acceptable bride for Prince Charles, who continues to be single at 3o.

“Whereas Charles’ romance with a younger Woman Diana Spencer gives a much-needed fairytale to unite the British folks, behind closed doorways, the Royal household is changing into more and more divided.”

For her second and closing sequence, Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II. Helena Bonham Carter will star as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies performs Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor takes on the function of Prince Charles earlier than they cross their roles on to a brand new solid for the fifth and sixth seasons.

Alongside Anderson and Humphries, newcomers for the brand new season embrace Emma Corrin, who will play Princess Diana.

The solid for the fifth and sixth seasons of the present – the ultimate two sequence – will embrace Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana).