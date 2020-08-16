The Crown casts Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana for final two seasons

The Crown has simply introduced Elizabeth Debicki has landed the a lot sought-after position of Princess Diana for the final two seasons of the hit Netflix drama.

The casting of 29-year-old Australian actress Debicki was introduced on The Crown‘s Twitter web page, accompanied by a quote from her: “Princess Diana’s spirit. Her phrases and her actions reside within the hearts of so many. It’s my true privilege and honour to be becoming a member of this masterful collection, which has had me completely hooked from episode one.”

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana within the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

Debicki’s casting comes just some days after the announcement Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce would play Prince Philip in seasons 5 and 6.

Debicki isn’t any stranger to British tv audiences. She had a starring position in BBC One John le Carré thriller The Evening Supervisor and has performed Ayesha within the Guardians of the Galaxy films. She has a key position in Christopher Nolan’s vastly anticipated upcoming espionage film Tenet, which opens within the UK on 26th August.

The impression of the 6ft 3in actress was famous by many in The Evening Supervisor, together with the writer le Carré.

Debicki informed The Guardian: “He mentioned to me, after we’d completed making the present, ‘Oh, you made her a lot extra attention-grabbing than I did.’ He actually meant it, and it was very beneficiant of him to say that.”

The Crown seasons 5 and 6 will cowl the Royal household’s most turbulent fashionable interval, from the mid-90s into the brand new millennium, and Debicki will co-star alongside new forged members Imelda Staunton, who takes over the position of Queen Elizabeth II, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Initially The Crown was meant to finish with season 5, however creator Peter Morgan had a change of coronary heart and acknowledged that season six wouldn’t prolong the time-frame of the drama, however would enable the manufacturing to inform the story in additional depth.

