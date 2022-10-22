“The Crown”: how the death of Lady Di will be addressed in the sixth season

This fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. (Netflix)



The world is waiting for the premiere of the fifth season of The Crownwhich will arrive on November 9 at Netflix and will continue narrating the life of the Queen isabel II and the British royal family. One of the points to be addressed in the future sixth installment – ​​and the one that generates the most expectations – is the event surrounding the death of Princess Diana. However, as revealed by media such as Deadlinethe series will not recreate the collision that led to the death of Lady Di.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

“The exact moment of the impact of the crash will not be shown,” the platform said in a statement released by The Sun. The news that the giant of the streaming preferred not to shoot the fatal car accident comes when a source told this same media outlet that the production was “in suspense” to recreate Diana’s death scene, which occurs during the timeline of the drama’s sixth season. historical.

“The Crown” will not recreate the exact moment of Lady Di’s death. (Netflix)

Apparently, for more than one reason, the production fears landing at this point in the story. “It is fair to acknowledge that there is some anxiety, a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. That is to say, there is a bomb sensitivity around this, ”said a source from the production.

It may interest you: “The Crown”: new images of season 5 show Lady Di and the royal family

In this regard, the informative source announced that the real accident would not be filmed, but that the series would recount the events that happened before and after the fact. “It’s about the preparations: the car leaving the Ritz after midnight with the paparazzi in hot pursuit and then the aftermath with the British ambassador to France going into action with the Foreign Office, and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath,” he said. .

The fifth season will address the separation of Carlos and Diana. (Netflix)

The Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed, died on August 31, 1997 in a car accident in the Pont du Alma tunnel in Paris. They were passengers in the car, while Henri Paul was driving the vehicle. It should be remembered that at this tragic event, Al-Fayed’s father’s security adviser, Trevor Rees-Jones, was in the car with them and was the only survivor. Al-Fayed and Paul died at the scene, while Diana was rescued but would die hours later from her injuries.

It may interest you: “The Crown” will portray Lady Di’s last trip before she died

As of the fifth season of The CrownAustralian actress and model Elizabeth Debicki (Macbeth; El gran Gatsby) will play Diana, while the British actor Dominic West (Downton Abbey: A New Age) He will take on the role of Prince Charles. Both succeed Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor in the respective roles.

Official poster of the new episodes of “The Crown”. (Netflix)

The fifth season of The Crown It will be available from November 9. Meanwhile, you can see the previous deliveries in Netflix.

KEEP READING:

Official trailer for the fifth season of The Crown

The Crown: 4 facts you need to know before starting the fifth season

Netflix released the first posters for the fifth season of The Crown