The crown made an exception for the sanctioned Prince Andrew’s dress for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, but not for Harry’s

Prince Andrew is insulted in Edinburgh

“Andrés, you are a sick old man!”. This cry launched on Monday against the third son of Elizabeth II in Edinburgh exemplifies the discomfort posed by the presence of this disgraced prince in the farewell to the late queen, and the protocols that had to be defined regarding his presence and clothing.

On Monday, the 62-year-old was the only son of the late monarch to walk in civilian clothes behind the coffin, while his brothers, King Charles III and Princes Anne and Edward, wore full-dress military uniforms.

The queen, who was long said to see Andrés as her “favorite son”, stripped him of his titles in early 2022 for a sexual assault scandal involving a minor, a decision allegedly made under pressure from the current monarch Carlos III and the new Crown Prince William. That is why Andrés has not been wearing military clothing in the solemn funeral acts, and he limited himself to hanging his medals on his “civilian” jacket.

However, the Duke of York will be able to wear military attire during the final vigil celebration in Westminster Hall (London), “as special sign of respect”, Buckingham Palace confirmed this week.

However, not all sections of the actual tasks will be treated the same. Until now, Prince Harry has not been benefited with that detail, no less, although he has also served in the army. And he has not been stripped of the titles by a court case but by the decision to establish a different way of life with his family in the United States.

Andrew’s contrast with his three brothers during the funeral procession in Edinburgh (Reuters)

His role during the 11 days of national mourning is one of several uncomfortable issues for the House of Windsor, which must also grapple with the rift between heir to the throne William and his brother Harry, who appeared unexpectedly together on Saturday.

A sign of discomfort was the cry released by a man, while the former helicopter pilot walked in silence behind the hearse that transported the mortal remains of his mother to the cathedral of Saint Giles in Edinburgh for a religious service.

Over the weekend, Andrew also joined other royals to greet the public outside Balmoral Castle and welcome the coffin as it arrived in the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

“As a member of the family, as a son of the queen, [Andrés] He is logically in mourning for his mother”, but “I would be very surprised if there is any role for the Duke of York in the future”, estimates Robert Hazell, a constitutional expert at University College London.

Prince Andrew wears civilian clothes but wears his medals (AFP)

The role of this divorced former playboy also turned heads at the funeral of his late father, Prince Philip, in March. Surprisingly, Andrew arrived with the queen by car and escorted her down the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

millionaire deal

His exile reflects the serious damage he is believed to have done to the royal family with his friendship with tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in the United States in August 2019 after being accused of sexual exploitation of minors.

Andrés, the father of two daughters — princesses Beatriz and Eugenia — was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, charges that he ended by paying millions of dollars in an out-of-court settlement.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts, today called Virginia Giuffre (Eliot Press/The Grosby Group)

The Duke of York, already facing calls to step back from public life, gave a disastrous interview to the BBC in 2019 in which he offered a lame defense and questioned the authenticity of a photograph of him with Giuffre.

“The monarchies that have lost popular support have disappeared. Any shrewd monarch is always attentive to public opinion and responds quickly,” explains Hazell. “I would hope that Carlos wasn’t too different from his mother,” she adds.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson reported this week that William, who was seen driving Andrew to Balmoral to accompany the queen on her deathbed, is opposed to a return of his uncle to public life.

The once popular member of the royal family for his active service during the Falklands War against Argentina in 1982 seems now destined for more modest private responsibilities.

(AFP)

He and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who continue to share a home near Windsor Castle, will adopt the queen’s beloved corgi dogs, Muick and Sandy, following the sovereign’s death, their spokesman said at the weekend.

(With information from AFP)

