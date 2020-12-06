‘The Crown’: Netflix Has ‘No Plans’ to Add Fiction Disclaimer

Netflix is not going to be including a disclaimer to “The Crown” that states the present is fictionalized, Selection has confirmed.

Final week, U.Ok. Tradition Secretary Oliver Dowden requested that such a label be added to the present in an interview with Every day Mail, citing that he fears “a technology of viewers who didn’t stay by these occasions could mistake fiction for reality.”

Nonetheless, Netflix disagrees, and believes that their viewers are conscious of its fictionalized nature.

“We’ve at all times introduced ‘The Crown’ as a drama – and we’ve each confidence our members perceive it’s a piece of fiction that’s broadly primarily based on historic occasions,” a Netflix spokesperson tells Selection. “Because of this we’ve no plans — and see no want — to add a disclaimer.”

Dowden wrote a personal letter to Netflix to talk about the matter, which was not made public, and the streamer did reply, although additionally privately.

Season 4 of “The Crown” sees the royal household’s storyline inching nearer to the current day, with Princess Diana being certainly one of its important focuses. “The Crown” depicts her struggles with bulimia in a number of episodes, that are flagged with a well being warning firstly.

Emma Corrin, who portrays Princess Diana in “The Crown,” informed Selection in an interview: “These had been troublesome scenes to movie and I additionally really feel like taking her to that place was a great factor. It gave me someplace to go together with her, however I used to be exhausted so much these days coming off set as a result of similtaneously you’re enjoying somebody who’s fictionalized and clearly you’re not feeling or considering these issues, it’s your job to make your self really feel that method.”