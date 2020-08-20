The Crown season 4 “sneak peek” trailer give first glimpses of Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher

The first teaser trailer for The Crown season 4 has dropped – giving followers our first have a look at Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) within the Netflix royal drama.

With The Crown now formally set to debut its fourth season on 15th November 2020, Netflix launched a “sneak peek” video with brand-new footage. And whereas the trailer could also be very brief, it definitely packs so much in.

The trailer begins with a severe and regal-looking Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) on horseback at Buckingham Palace alongside the Queen’s Guards, maybe as half of the Trooping the Color ceremony. “One thing as essential because the monarchy can’t be allowed to fail,” she says in a sombre voiceover.

However the highlight rapidly shifts to the brand new Prime Minister launched in season 4: Margaret Thatcher, the first feminine PM. Whereas we by no means fairly see her face up-close, we do get glimpses of Gillian Anderson with Thatcher’s iconic hair – in addition to her lips mirrored in a mirror, and a shot of her rising from a door to a media scrum.

Subsequent comes an array of pictures of Princess Diana – then Woman Diana Spencer – filmed from behind or in profile. The footage is about to a thrumming, anxiety-inducing soundtrack, constructing to a shot of the soon-to-be-Princess on her wedding ceremony day.

Netflix additionally launched an official synopsis, laying out the principle themes for season 4.

“Because the 1970s are drawing to an in depth, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her household discover themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the road of succession by securing an applicable bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who remains to be single at 30,” we’re instructed.

“Because the nation begins to really feel the influence of divisive insurance policies launched by Britain’s first feminine Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions come up between her and the Queen which solely develop worse as Thatcher leads the nation into the Falklands Warfare, producing battle throughout the Commonwealth.

“Whereas Charles’ romance with a younger Woman Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) gives a much-needed fairytale to unite the British folks, behind closed doorways, the Royal household is turning into more and more divided.”

The Crown will probably be launched on 15th November 2020 on Netflix. On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the greatest sequence on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.