General News

The Crown season 4 trailer warns Princess Diana ‘will break’

October 29, 2020
1 Min Read

Netflix has revealed a model new trailer for The Crown season 4, teasing the drama to come back because the on-screen marriage ceremony between Prince Charles and Diana nears nearer.

In a single pivotal scene, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) gravely discusses the behaviour of her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, asking: “If she doesn’t bend, what then?”

Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret ominously responds: “She is going to break.”

The new trailer additionally depicts the extraordinary first assembly between the Queen and new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, portrayed by Intercourse Schooling star Gillian Anderson.

Watch the trailer under:

(*4*)

Queen: “And if she doesn’t bend, what then?”

Margaret: “She is going to break.”

The Crown S4, 15 November. pic.twitter.com/7pzcBjDPrI

— Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) October 29, 2020

Extra to comply with…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.