The Crown season 4 trailer warns Princess Diana ‘will break’

Netflix has revealed a model new trailer for The Crown season 4, teasing the drama to come back because the on-screen marriage ceremony between Prince Charles and Diana nears nearer.

In a single pivotal scene, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) gravely discusses the behaviour of her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, asking: “If she doesn’t bend, what then?”

Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret ominously responds: “She is going to break.”

The new trailer additionally depicts the extraordinary first assembly between the Queen and new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, portrayed by Intercourse Schooling star Gillian Anderson.

Watch the trailer under:

