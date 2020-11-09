‘The Crown’ Star Olivia Colman to Headline ‘Joyride’

“The Crown” star Olivia Colman, Oscar-winner for “The Favorite,” will play the lead in “Joyride,” the primary dramatic function movie from Emmy-wining documentary filmmaker Emer Reynolds (“The Farthest”).

Colman will play Pleasure, a train-wreck who’s on an journey however prepared to give away her new-born child to her greatest buddy. What she will’t anticipate is {that a} cheeky avenue urchin can be alongside for the trip. Each are on the run; two diamonds within the tough forming a riotous pair.

Dublin-based Subotica (“Michael Inside”), led by Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch, is producing. The movie is ready to shoot in 2021 alongside the Wild Atlantic Means in West Eire.

The U.Ok.’s Embankment is on board as govt producers and shall be promoting the movie worldwide at AFM. The script was written by Ailbhe Keoghan. The screenplay was developed in partnership with Display Eire.

Producer Aoife O’Sullivan mentioned: “We’re thrilled to be bringing this extremely unique, emotional and hilarious story into manufacturing with Emer Reynolds on the helm. Author Ailbhe Keoghan is a real expertise and having Olivia Colman as our lead character Pleasure is a dream come true.”

Reynolds mentioned: “We’re thrilled to have the fantastic Olivia Colman, an artist of such unbelievable expertise, intelligence and depth – not to point out comedic brilliance. It’s going to be a pleasure harnessing her rawness and her comedy and, vitally, the profound bravery that’s seen in all her work.”

Colman has mentioned in regards to the character: “As soon as I met her, I couldn’t get her out of my head.”

Embankment’s Tim Haslam described the movie as “a feel-good foul-mouthed fairy-tale.”