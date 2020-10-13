General News

The Crown teases glimpses of Princess Diana “fairy story” turned tragedy

October 13, 2020
A brand new teaser trailer for The Crown sequence 4 has given viewers a glimpse on the “fairytale” marriage ceremony between Princess Diana and Prince Charles – and the way it rapidly turned to tragedy.

All through the trailer, the voice of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie is heard delivering the speech he gave on the marriage ceremony, with photographs displaying issues turning bitter.

Along with Emma Corrin as Diana and Josh O’Connor as Charles, the trailer additionally consists of clips of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Extra to comply with…

