‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ SAG Award Wins Make Them Emmy Frontrunners

There’s a double-edged sword to being singled out as an awards frontrunner. Sure, it’s a optimistic signal when pundits take into account you the highest contender to attain a prime prize. However be recognized as the highest of the pack too early, and also you’ve instantly been handed a goal in your again because the one to beat.

So I suppose it’s a little bit of an apology to Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” in addition to Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” however we’re going to have to make use of that “f” phrase — frontrunner — proper now. The three packages have already been early favorites to steer this 12 months’s Emmy Awards in drama, restricted collection and comedy, respectively. And Sunday evening’s SAG Awards wins for all three exhibits simply solidified it.

At this 12 months’s relatively predictable (for TV) SAG Awards ceremony, “The Crown” was named finest drama ensemble, whereas “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis additionally gained for finest comedy male actor, and “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Pleasure was named finest feminine actor in a restricted collection/TV film.

Time for the disclaimer: The Emmy season is lengthy, and several other contenders haven’t even debuted but. (The Could 31 eligibility cut-off remains to be almost a month and a half away.) So it’s approach too quickly to name any of those packages’ wins a fait accompli. However we will begin throwing out our wildly early predictions, and right here’s that “f” phrase once more, class frontrunners.

The SAG Awards’ ensemble classes are most undoubtedly not a precursor to predicting the collection winners on the Emmys. A part of that’s as a result of totally different eligibility intervals. However they’re additionally very totally different type of honors, as SAG focuses solely on performers. The final time SAG foreshadowed the Emmys was in 2014, when “Breaking Dangerous” and “Trendy Household” gained at SAG earlier than shifting on to win the highest drama and comedy Emmys later that 12 months.

Final 12 months, SAG gave the comedy ensemble win to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” not foreseeing the large “Schitt’s Creek” motion that was about to take over the Emmy race. And the identical factor occurred in drama, the place SAG voters gave the ensemble win to “The Crown,” regardless of the deafening buzz over “Succession,” which finally gained the drama Emmy. (As a matter of reality, SAG didn’t even nominate “Succession,” which remains to be surprising, given how a lot viewers had already been obsessive about that ensemble.)

This 12 months, SAG gave the comedy ensemble award to “Schitt’s Creek,” finishing that present’s farewell victory tour. However “Schitt’s Creek” is out of the race for the Emmys this 12 months, and Sudeikis’ win for comedy actor is one more signal that “Ted Lasso” is ready within the wings as the following feel-good comedy that’s filling that “Schitt’s” itch.

It doesn’t matter what SAG voters selected, there’s a motive “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” really feel like the actual Emmy deal. In comedy, the final two Emmy winners, “Schitt’s Creek” and “Fleabag,” each grew into pop cultural phenomena due to phrase of mouth and an virtually common adoration by followers and critics who didn’t simply counsel others watch, however proceed to evangelize about it. “Ted Lasso” is well this 12 months’s model of that rabid fandom.

And as “Schitt’s Creek” ends its eleventh hour awards surge, “Ted Lasso” is already beginning to land its justifiable share of kudos. Up to now “Ted Lasso” has additionally gained a Globe, for Sudeikis as comedy actor; Critics Selection awards for comedy actor (Sudeikis), supporting comedy actress (Hannah Waddingham) and finest comedy; and WGA awards for comedy collection and new collection.

An Emmy finest comedy win is not at all a foregone conclusion for “Ted Lasso” simply but. The subsequent a number of months of campaigning and narratives may make it a way more fascinating race, with “The Flight Attendant” and “Pen15” (apparently, in keeping with Sunday evening’s telecast, Helen Mirren is fan!) offering significantly fascinating problem. However for now, we’ve gotta comply with the Lasso mantra and “consider.”

Turning our consideration to the drama race, the final two winners — “Succession” and “Sport of Thrones” — are additionally not eligible this 12 months, which supplies “The Crown” one more leg up. Season 4 of the Royal Household drama, which centered on each the story of Charles and Diana plus Queen Elizabeth II vs. Margaret Thatcher, has change into maybe its most honored but. On the Globes, the present gained finest drama, drama actress (Emma Corrin), supporting actress (Gillian Anderson) and drama actor (Josh O’Connor). These three performers additionally gained corresponding classes at Critics Selection, the place “The Crown” additionally gained finest drama. The Producers Guild gave “The Crown” a PGA award for excellent producer of episodic drama. And it landed the WGA award this 12 months for drama collection.

On Sunday, in addition to the drama ensemble award, “The Crown” gained the feminine actor in a drama class for Anderson.’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher.

However in comparison with the comedy race, this 12 months’s Emmy drama competitors is probably just a little extra open to a possible upset swooping in and stealing a number of the consideration. Netflix could face the awkward scenario of getting new British-set ensembles (“The Crown” vs. “Bridgerton”) going through off. And 2017 winner “The Handmaid’s Story” remains to be within the combine and as related as ever.

Then there’s the tremendous crowded restricted collection race, the place “The Queen’s Gambit” is, sure, the one to beat. However “I Could Destroy You,” “Small Axe” and “Wandavision” and numerous others is not going to make it simple to get to verify mate. Taylor-Pleasure appears on a fairly good path, however the restricted race is so jam-packed that the “Gambit” — like the whole lot else about this 12 months’s Emmy race — is not at all assured.

(Pictured: Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown”)